Margot Robbie Stuns in Plunging, Sheer Corset Dress at ‘Saltburn’ Premiere

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie always manages to be the best dressed star on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she was at the Saltburn film premiere in Los Angeles on November 14. The 33-year-old showed off her incredible figure in a sheer black strapless dress with a corset bodice.

Margot’s black Schiaparelli Fall 2023 Couture gown featured a plunging neckline and a see-through black corset that had boning down the front that cinched in her tiny waist and revealed ample cleavage. The bottom half of the dress with a thick black suede skirt that flowed out on the sides and had pockets. She accessorized her sexy dress with a layered gold choker necklace and stunning glam. Margot had her blonde hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves while a sultry smokey eye and a glossy nude lip tied her look together.

Margot has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she was recently out in Australia when she wore a tiny pink For Love & Lemons Everyday Printed Slip Dress that was extremely short and had spaghetti straps. She styled the mini with a pair of white Zara Flat Minimalist Slingback Shoes, Ray Ban Sunglasses Oval Flat Lenses, and a Prada Cleo Small Leather Shoulder Bag.

Another one of our favorite recent looks from Margot was equal parts sexy and casual. She opted for a pair of dark blue Self-Portrait High Rise Denim Shorts that put her toned, long legs on full display and she styled the shorts with a fitted gray T-shirt tucked into the shorts, a pair of neon green Crocs Crush Clogs in Sulphur, a Prada Raffia Natural Crochet Tote Bag, and a black Chanel CC Bucket Hat.