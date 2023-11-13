JoJo Siwa Tears Up on ‘Special Forces’ Over Being ‘Judged’ For Her Hair Loss

Image Credit: FOX

JoJo Siwa got pulled in by the DS for interrogation during the November 13 episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 2. Behind her outgoing and bubbly personality, the 20-year-old admitted that she has many insecurities. “I’m very hard on myself. I judge myself and everything,” JoJo admitted. “I am a very insecure person. Very insecure person.”

One of the DS agents asks her where this “lack of confidence” comes from. “Growing up in front of the internet, it’s the hardest thing,” the singer revealed. “Everything gets judged. People told me I have a receding hairline. They don’t know that I have a stress rash, and that’s why I’m balding right here. The 12-year-old shouldn’t have a stress rash on their head that makes them bald, but I did.”

The Dance Moms star started to cry as she opened up about her hair loss. “When I’m home, I’ve tended to be a loner,” she continued. “Like, I like to do things alone. I like to have my solitude time. Because the reality is it’s hard for me to go places. It’s not always fun for me to go places.”

JoJo acknowledged that she works in an industry where “you can’t be vulnerable, where you have to be, you know, on. You have to be hard. You have to be hardcore. You have to mean business. And that’s something I’ve struggled with. JoJo? Hard ass. Hard shell. Can’t break her down. Joelle? The most vulnerable person you’ll ever meet.”

JoJo is one of the final recruits left in Special Forces season 2. By the end of the November 13 episode, JoJo is still part of the selection process alongside Tyler Cameron, Tom Sandoval, Bode Miller, Nick Viall, and Erin Jackson. Jack Osbourne was forced to withdraw due to medical reasons.

The DWTS alum has forged a close bond with Tyler after their Special Forces experience. “Now, I almost look at JoJo as my little sister,” Tyler told In The Know. “I look out for her, and I want to protect her as much as I can. She was so important to everyone’s success on the show. She was a big leader, and she’s the youngest one there. She was the baby! That girl’s amazing, and she’s going to be a dear friend for a long time.” Special Forces season 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on FOX.