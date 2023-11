UFC champ ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley doesn’t hold back in the ring — or in interviews! While speaking exclusively with Hollywood Life in New York City on Tuesday, November 7, the 29-year-old revealed who his “hardest opponent yet” is.

Sean, who rocked a 1970s-inspired outfit complete with a blue suede blazer, purple turtleneck, and striped pants, also opened up about his thoughts on his upcoming fight. Watch the clip above for the full scoop.