Sheryl Crow Gives Olivia Rodrigo Advice About Releasing 2nd Album

Image Credit: Michael Zorn/Shutterstock

Sheryl Crow is happy to offer whatever help she can to younger artists. As the singer, 61, celebrated being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, she also raved about Olivia Rodrigo, 20, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, published on Sunday, November 5. As an artist, Sheryl said she knows how daunting your second album can be, and she praised Olivia for her great work on Guts.

Sheryl sang the praises of Olivia’s new record, which dropped in September. ” I got to sort of lift her up a little bit, because she’s got a new record [out],” she explained at the Rock Hall induction. “I know how hard the second record is, the sophomore. You’re competing with the success of your first record, and she nailed it.”

Besides praising Olivia, Sheryl also revealed the advice that she’s given the “Vampire” singer as she navigates this exciting phase of her career. “I said, you know, ‘If you can, just write down one sentence every day, of what happened during that day, because you will someday look back [at] this, and try to remember all the things,'” she told ET. “The other thing [I told her] is to just stay in the work and stay out of the chatter.”

Olivia joined Sheryl as she was inducted into the Rock Hall for a performance of her 1996 hit “If It Makes You Happy” on Friday, November 3. Besides the duet with the “good 4 u” popstar, Sheryl also performed her songs “Strong Enough” and “Everyday is a Winding Road” with Stevie Nicks. Peter Frampton also joined for “Winding Road,” per Pitchfork.

This isn’t the first time that the “All I Wanna Do” singer has praised Olivia. Sheryl explained how their Rock Hall collaboration came to be during an appearance on The Tonight Show on Thursday. “She’s precious,” she said. “[Olivia] asked me to do this thing when she came to Nashville. So I texted her and said, ‘Hey, would you do the Rock Hall with me?’ And she’s like, ‘I would love to, I would be so honored.'”