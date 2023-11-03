‘Shark Tank’ Preview: Kevin O’Leary Shows Off His Incredible Guitar Skills During a Pitch

This pitch is right up Kevin O’Leary’s alley. In this exclusive preview of the November 3 episode of Shark Tank, the men behind TIK PIK arrive to pitch to the Sharks. Nick Nowak and Kevin MaC asking for $75,000 for 10% equity in their company.

The entrepreneurs make sure their pitch — the “pick that sticks” — is a memorable one by singing and playing the guitar as they explain their product. Their guitar picks stick to your guitar so you don’t lose them.

“TIK PIK is truly a revolution in guitar playing. Our patent-pending picks will stick to your guitar like magic without using any chemicals, adhesives or leaving behind any residue. TIK PIK’s unique design also provides a comfortable non-slip grip, making it easier to hold onto while playing,” the company states on its official website.

Each of the Sharks has their own guitar, and Robert Herjavec encourages Mr. Wonderful, 69, to play something. Kevin, who collects guitars, gets up to play the electric guitar the TIK PIK guys have on hand. Kevin wants to play something bluesy, and he effortlessly starts riffing on the electric guitar.

The Sharks cheer him on. Robert, 61, pulls out his phone to film Kevin rocking out. The Sharks applaud Kevin for his impromptu performance. TIK PIK sounds like the right kind of business for Kevin to get involved in!

The synopsis for the November 3 episode reads, “First into the Tank are a pair of entrepreneurs from Jacksonville, Texas, who present their convenient solution for an inconvenient problem in the great outdoors. An entrepreneur from Portland, Oregon, pitches his unique collection of tiny building materials for hobbyists and dollhouse lovers; while a musical duo from Nashville, Tennessee, looks to impress the Sharks with their stickable guitar picks. Last into the Tank is an entrepreneur from Brooklyn, New York, who hopes to pique the Sharks’ interest with the first interactive, custom kids clothing brand.”

Shark Tank is currently in its 15th season. The hit show airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.