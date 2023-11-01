Mariah Carey Defrosts for Christmas With Her Kids Moroccan & Monroe in Festive New Video

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

After the clock struck midnight following Halloween, Mariah Carey didn’t miss a beat kicking off the winter holiday season. In a new Instagram video, the 54-year-old pop singer was seen getting defrosted for Christmas alongside her two children, Moroccan and Monroe.

In the festive clip, Mariah stands inside a frozen block of ice, which is being defrosted by people wearing jack-o-lantern, Ghostface and hockey masks. Once she breaks free from the chilly trap, she says her catchphrase, “It’s time!” from her hit holiday single, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

While she dances to her famous track in the clip, Mariah’s 12-year-old children are seen happily dancing alongside their mother as snow flurries gently fall on them.

As the Queen of Christmas, the New York City native picked an all-red Santa Clause-inspired jumpsuit with black gloves and boots for the video. Moroccan and Monroe also dressed up in the holiday spirit, wearing multi-colored light necklaces and red plaid outfits.

Fans, of course, loved seeing Mariah get into the spirit early, as one social media user commented, “November 1st should be a public holiday at this point in honor of Mariah’s annual announcement.”

Throughout October, Mariah had been counting down to her most favorite time of year. Just two weeks ago, the “Always Be My Baby” artist shared an Instagram post, which featured a Children’s Place photo shoot with her and her kids. The holiday queen donned a stunning red strapless velvet gown for the group shot, and her twins wore red and green plaid clothes while hugging their mom for the photo-op.

“Lambs, I know you want to be prepared for the holidays like I am!” Mariah captioned her October 17 post to promote the children’s fashion brand.

Not only that, but Mariah even teased her social media followers with her countdown to Christmas in an October 31 post. The carousel featured her wearing a shimmering red gown, and she wrote, “Happy Halloween! #notyet,” in the caption to tease her upcoming winter content.

But spooky season fans don’t need to worry — Mariah still dressed up for Halloween this year as Mean Girls character Regina George. In a separate Instagram post, the “We Belong Together” singer recreated Regina’s bra-cut tank top look.

“Whatever, I’m getting cheese fries #notyet,” Mariah captioned her video.