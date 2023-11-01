Armie Hammer Makes Return to Instagram With Cryptic Video

Image Credit: Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Shutterstock

Armie Hammer has come back to Instagram. The Social Network actor, 37, marked his return to social media with a short clip on Wednesday, November 1. He posted a clip where he filmed a movie scene that he was watching on his laptop. It’s not entirely clear if the actor was trying to get a message across in the clip, but many people left comments welcoming him back to the platform.

In the video, Armie appeared to be riding on a train. The laptop sat on his legs as a scene from a movie or TV show played. In the clip, a man appeared to be racing a black horse, as they looked back and forth at each other beside a fence. Over the clip, the song “El Millonario” by Gitkin is played.

In the comment section, many fans seemed surprised by Armie’s seemingly random video. “Look who it is!” one person wrote. A few others left messages welcoming him back to the social platform.

The video comes about five months after Armie’s previous Instagram post, where he shared his statement after the Los Angeles District Attorney revealed that he wouldn’t be charged with sexual assault after multiple women came forward with allegations. “I am very grateful to the District Attorney for conducting a thorough investigation and coming to the conclusion that I have stood by this entire time, that no crime was committed. I look forward to beginning what will be a long, difficult process of putting my life back together now that my name is cleared,” he wrote in the since-deleted post.

In January 2021, women began coming forward with allegations of abuse against the actor, including some who had claimed that he had had cannibalistic fetishes. In March 2021, the first woman who spoke out accused him of rape, and the LAPD investigation began. In May 2023, the district attorney announced that there would be no charges against him.

Prior to the charges being dropped, Armie had spoken out about the allegations in a February 2023 interview with Air Mail. “I’m here to own my mistakes, take accountability for the fact that I was an a******, that I was selfish, that I used people to make me feel better, and when I was done, moved on,” he said, although he denied any wrongdoing regarding the allegations.