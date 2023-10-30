Adam Johnson’s Fiancée Ryan Wolfe Speaks Out After Hockey Player Dies in ‘Freak Accident’

Image Credit: Kai Dambach/DeFodi Images/Shutterstock

Adam Johnson’s fiancée Ryan Wolfe shared a short but moving tribute to the late hockey player after his death at 29 on Sunday, October 29. She shared a photo of him and a short message on her Instagram Story on Monday, October 30.

Ryan shared a photo of Ryan posted by German hockey team Ausberger Panther, paying tribute to the former forward. “My sweet sweet angel. I’ll miss you forever and love you always,” she wrote under the photo. She also shared a post from Adam’s former hockey team, the Ontario Reign, where they placed one of his jerseys on the ice to honor him.

Adam was a forward for the Nottingham Panthers in England, and they were playing against the Sheffield Steelers for the Challenge Cup. The Minnesota-born player collided with a member of the other team and was cut by a skate. The Panthers announced his passing in a statement. “The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night,” the team said. “Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great teammate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him. The Club will dearly miss him and will never ever forget him.”

Adam played in the NHL from 2018-2020. He played in 13 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and scored one goal. He began playing internationally in the 2020-2021 season. In addition to Nottingham and Ausberger, he also played for the Malmö Redhawks.

Following his death, the Penguins also released a statement mourning his death. “The Pittsburgh Penguins join the entire hockey world in mourning the loss of Adam Johnson, whose life tragically ended far too soon. We offer our deepest condolences to Adam’s family and friends, as well as all of Adam’s past and present teammates and coaches. Adam will always be a part of the Penguins family. It was our honor to watch him fulfill his dream of playing in the National Hockey League,” they said.