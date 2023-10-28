Victoria Beckham Looks Gorgeous in White Dress During Vow Renewal With Husband David: Photo

Image Credit: RW/MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Victoria Beckham, 49, shared a never-before-seen photo from the day she renewed her wedding vows with David Beckham, in a new Instagram story promoting her new fragrance, Suite 302. The former Spice Girl posed in a white Roberto Cavalli dress and heels as she held one hand up above her head and one hand behind her back, in the eye-catching snapshot from 2006. She also had her long hair down and gave a confident look to the camera.

In a video also promoting the collection, Victoria talked about the inspiration for the fragrance, and called it a representation of her and David’s “love affair with Paris.” She mentioned how they flew to London, England for the vow renewal ceremony, and then Paris for a minimoon, which her doting spouse surprised her with. “That is some crazy James Bond s**t that went down on the plane let me tell you,” she said. “I genuinely had no idea. It was the most romantic thing that he has ever done.”

When describing the scent of the fragrance, Victoria said she knew she wanted it to be “heavy” and feature certain things. “I knew I wanted a heavy scent, I knew I wanted exactly what we created which is a black cherry, leather tobacco and you can really smell all of the notes and every time I smell this fragrance it takes me back,” she explained.

Victoria and David were originally married in 1999. They’ve had four children since the beginning of their romance, including sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 18, and daughter Harper, 12. They have both been pretty open about their love story over the years and have often recalled certain memorable moments in their romance.

“I was in a hotel room with my best friend, who was my best man at my wedding. I remember turning around — before I’d even met Victoria — and said, ‘I want to marry that one,'” David said about seeing the singer on television for the first time, according to PEOPLE.