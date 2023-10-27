Elton John Raves Over Madonna’s Concert Tribute With Rare Compliment After Their Feud

Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Elton John showed that he and Madonna have no issues with one another. The classic rocker, 76, had kind words for Madonna, 65, on her “Celebration” tour in an Instagram post on Thursday, October 26. Specifically, Elton complimented the “Material Girl” singer on a moment in her show where she honors the millions of people lost to AIDS.

In the photo, Madonna stands center stage, and portraits of people who have died after battling AIDs are shown all over the screens behind her. Elton thanked the singer for helping spread awareness about AIDS. “We’re deeply moved by the heartfelt tribute from Madonna during her Celebration Tour performance of ‘Live to Tell’, honouring the 40.4 million people we’ve lost to AIDS,” he wrote in the caption. “Thank you, Madonna, for your advocacy and compassion, and for raising important awareness of the ongoing mission to end AIDS.”

Elton continued and spoke about how important it is to continue to spread awareness about HIV and AIDS. “With 39 million people living with HIV today, 9.4 million of whom are not currently on life-saving treatment, we must keep using our voices and platforms to ensure everyone has the opportunity to live full and healthy lives,” he wrote.

The complimentary post is a very different tone than some of the past comments that Elton has made about the pop superstar over the years. He called out Madonna on stage at the 2004 Q Awards. “Madonna, best f**king live act? F**k off. Since when has lip-syncing been live? Sorry about that. Everyone who lip-syncs in public on stage when you pay £75 to see them should be shot,” he said, via Pink News.

After quite a few years of sparring in public comments, Elton revealed that he and Madge buried the hatchet in a 2013 interview with Extra. He said that the two ran into each other at the same French restaurant, and he sent a note to her. He said that Madonna accepted his apology, and she was ready to move on. “I apologized profusely,” he said. “That’s over and done with.”