What’s New on Netflix in November 2023? Stallone Doc, ‘The Crown’ & More

Image Credit: Netflix

Every month, Netflix adds new shows and movies to its ever-growing slate. The streaming service also includes shows and movies from years past for viewers to check out once again. So, what’s new on Netflix in November 2023?

November will kick off with the release of the highly-anticipated limited series All the Light We Cannot See, based on the best-selling novel by Anthony Doerr. The Crown will also release the first 4 episodes of season 6 on November 16 before dropping the rest of the season in December.

Netflix will also debut its first-ever live sports event with The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive. Formula 1 drivers and PGA Tour professionals will compete in a match-play tournament. Scroll down the see the full list of TV shows and movies headed to Netflix in November.

November 1

Hurricane Season (Netflix Film)

Locked In (UK) (Netflix Film)

Mysteries of the Faith (Netflix Documentary)

Nuovo Olimpo (Netflix Film)

Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom (Netflix Documentary)

Wingwomen (Netflix Film)

13 Going on 30

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

60 Days In: Season 5

The Addams Family

The Big Lebowski

The Change-Up

Desperado

Downsizing

Drag Me to Hell

Love in the Wild: Season 1

Madea’s Family Reunion

The Mummy (2017)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Pitch Perfect

The Scorpion King

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Sherlock Gnomes

Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5

Sixteen Candles

The Social Network

Ted 2

Victorious: Season 3

Whiplash

November 2

All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix Series)

Cigarette Girl (Netflix Series)

Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion (Netflix Documentary)

Onimusha (Netflix Anime)

Unicorn Academy (Netflix Family)

November 3

Blue Eye Samurai (Netflix Adult Animation)

Daily Dose of Sunshine (Netflix Series)

Ferry: The Series (Netflix Series)

NYAD (Netflix Film)

Selling Sunset season 7 (Netflix Series)

Sly (Netflix Documentary)

The Tailor season 3 (Netflix Series)

Vacaciones de verano (Netflix Film)

November 4

The Amazing Race season 17

The Amazing Race season 31

Insidious: The Red Door

Lopez vs. Lopez season 1

November 7

Face Off seasons 4-5

The Improv: 60 and Still Standing (Netflix Comedy)

November 8

The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend (Netflix Documentary)

The Claus Family 3 (Netflix Film)

Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld (Netflix Documentary)

Escaping Twin Flames (Netflix Documentary)

Robbie Williams (Netflix Documentary)

November 9

Akuma Kun (Netflix Anime)

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre (Netflix Documentary)

November 10

At the Moment (Netflix Series)

The Killer (Netflix Film)

Team Ninja Warrior season 2

November 11

Laguna Beach season 3

November 14

Criminal Code (Netflix Series)

How to Become a Mob Boss (Netflix Documentary)

The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive (Netflix Live Event)

Suburræterna (Netflix Series)

November 15

Feedback (Netflix Series)

First Wives Club seasons 1-3

Matt Rife: Natural Selection (Netflix Comedy)

Million Dollar Decorators season 1

November 16

Best. Christmas. Ever! (Netflix Film)

The Crown season 6 (Part 1, Netflix Series)

Downton Abbey

Harriet

In Love and Deep Water

Lone Survivor

November 17

All-Time High (Netflix Film)

Believer 2 (Netflix Film)

CoComelon Lane (Netflix Family)

The Dads (Netflix Documentary)

The Queenstown Kings (Netflix Film)

Rustin (Netflix Film)

Sagrada Familia season 2 (Netflix Series)

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix Anime)

Stamped from the Beginning (Netflix Documentary)

November 20

Shahs of Sunset seasons 1-2

November 21

Leo (Netflix Family)

November 22

Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist (Netflix Film)

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix Series)

November 23

Love Island USA season 3

My Daemon (Netflix Anime)

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 6 (Netflix Family)

November 24

A Nearly Normal Family (Netflix Series)

DOI BOY (Netflix Film)

I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me (Netflix Film)

Last Call for Istanbul (Netflix Film)

My Demon (Netflix Series)

Wedding Games (Netflix Film)

November 27

Go Dog Go season 4 (Netflix Family)

November 28

Comedy Royale (Netflix Series)

Love Like a K-Drama (Netflix Series)

Onmyoji (Netflix Anime)

Verified Stand-Up (Netflix Comedy)

November 29

American Symphony (Netflix Documentary)

Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife (Netflix Documentary)

November 30

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday (Netflix Family)

Family Switch (Netflix Film)

Hard Days (Netflix Film)

Obliterated (Netflix Series)

Virgin River season 5 (Part 2, Netflix Series)