One of the fastest-acting methods of consuming CBD is by smoking it. Because of their resemblance to “traditional” marijuana strains, CBD hemp strains are a great alternative to cannabis. In fact, the only real difference is that CBD hemp doesn’t get you high like marijuana does. Pre-rolled CBD joints offer an easy-to-use and perfectly dosed option.

Those who must be weary about drug testing can rest easy while smoking CBD joints because hemp grown for CBD production in the United States must contain less than 0.3% delta-9 THC. CBD, of course, does bring its own benefits. It is thought to have a range of therapeutic properties from pain relief to stress reduction. As with any product that is inhaled, it is always wise to make sure it is of only the best quality.

Top Three CBD Pre-Rolls of 2023 So Far

Third-party lab tests can give you a closer look at exactly what is present in any given CBD joint. From the results of pesticide and moisture tests, to the presence of rare cannabinoids and THC levels, third-party lab test results provide you with everything you need to know about a CBD product.

When it comes to CBD, Real Tested CBD has tested some of the best products on the market. Here are three of the best CBD joints of 2023 so far, backed by third-party lab test results:

Like everything else we’ve tested from Dad Grass, this is a very high-quality product. These CBD joints are packed with a total of 1633.40 mg of the various cannabinoids that we like to see in a full-spectrum CBD product. They are fairly affordable, at $0.05 per mg of CBD, and they passed all residual and solvent testing. Dad Grass also removes all the seeds and stems from their products, so you can expect a nice, slow burn.

The CBD Pre-Roll Palm from Tree-Rolls passed pesticide & heavy metal testing, are reasonably priced (for 1 joint per package), and test accurately to the label claim for cannabinoid content. Each pre-roll contains a healthy 0.75 g of hemp flower and more than 100 mg of cannabinoids. These CBD joints are also sold in stores, which is fairly uncommon!

These CBD cigarettes from Plain Jane contain a healthy amount of rare cannabinoids. In fact, they contain so much that the cannabinoids$/value is all the way down to $0.01 per mg, which is about as inexpensive as it gets. With menthol crush filters, these pre-rolls also taste great!

Only Smoke Lab-Tested CBD Joints!

CBD pre-rolls, like any other CBD products, should only be consumed if you are sure that they are a safe and legitimate product. That’s why Real Tested CBD has dozens of unbiased CBD reviews and third party lab test results on our website: to help make your search for high-quality CBD a little bit easier. Check out our website to stay up-to-date on all of this year’s best CBD products!