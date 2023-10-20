Maluma Announces He and His Girlfriend Susana Gomez Are Expecting Their 1st Child Together

Image Credit: Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

Maluma is going to be a dad! The “Sin Contrato” artist announced that his girlfriend, Susana Gomez, is pregnant, and they are expecting their first child together. The 29-year-old dropped his new music video for “Procura” during his October 19 concert in Washington D.C., which features clips of Susana’s pregnancy journey.

The video also includes sweet moments of the couple in addition to a gender reveal party, where the pair confirmed they are expecting a baby girl. Both Maluma and Susana wore matching necklaces that read, “Paris,” which is seemingly the name of their future daughter.

Maluma has previously discussed wanting to expand his family. He was even inspired to write his 2020 song “ADMV” (Amor De Me Vida) by his dream to be a father someday. The Grammy Award winner opened up about the song’s message during an interview with E! News that year.

“Of course, my career is very important, but I also dream about having a family,” he explained before admitting, “But I feel like I was spending so much energy in becoming this big artist and big star that I wanted to be. I also felt like I was forgetting my essence, you know. Just wanted to share my life with someone, giving more love to my mom, my dad, my sister, my family, my animals.”

Maluma felt that “ADMV” was about finding the “little kid” within himself and others who is “in love with family, that’s in love with these simple things” in life.

That year, the Marry Me actor doubled down on “one of [his] biggest dreams,” which was “becoming a father” during a separate interview with Variety. At the time, he gave insight into his bad boy character from the 2022 Jennifer Lopez rom-com. In the film, Maluma portrayed J. Lo’s character’s boyfriend, Bastian: a narcissistic pop singer who gets caught cheating on her before they are about to exchange vows on stage — a stark contrast to who Maluma is in reality.

“I want to share my success with someone else,” he told the outlet at the time. “Right now, [fatherhood is] not even in my head, but if I see into my future, I really want to have a family. And, of course, to keep recording music, and I want a lot of Grammys and a lot of Latin Grammys.”

Maluma and Susana reportedly began dating that year over the summer.