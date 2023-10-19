Tara Gordon Is Making a Name for Herself in Real Estate

Image Credit: Kelsey Hendricks

Hey, Selling Sunset — We found your next cast member! Tara Gordon has been in the real estate game for four years and her first priority is ensuring her clients are happy from their first meeting to closing on the home of their dreams. Tara has even worked at The Agency — Mauricio Umansky’s company, which you may know from the Netflix series Buying Beverly Hills. She now works at Douglas Elliman Beverly Hills, which is one of the largest independent residential real estate brokerages in the US.

Tara has a Bachelor’s degree in Fashion Marketing and moved to Los Angeles from Chicago for a stylist job in 2018, right before the pandemic. She got her real estate license in the midst of COVID-19 and started her career during a time that was definitely a tough market. Although real estate is her go-to, she still loves to integrate herself into the fashion industry and even crosses her two passions. She loves bringing her glamorous side to real estate and believes you should always be dressing to impress — because you never know who you’re going to meet. She also has plenty of experience in front of a camera, since she’s been spotted modeling for agencies in the fit modeling space.

Tara wants her clients to feel like they are a friend — not just a business transaction. She even compares realtors to personal therapists, since she strives to have such an amazing relationship with her clients and wants to help them the best way she can. She describes her drive, persistence, and client relations as some of her greatest strengths as a real estate agent. One of her favorite aspects of working in real estate is helping clients find the home of their dreams. She understands the importance of buying a home and wants to create a positive experience with a happy outcome for all her clients.