The Best CBD Topicals of 2023 So Far

Image Credit: Real Tested CBD

While CBD can offer a wide variety of benefits, many people turn to CBD looking for some kind of pain relief. Through the way CBD interacts with receptors in the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS), it can affect the release of neurotransmitters to the brain and, in turn, could relieve some pain levels. CBD can also help prevent the breakdown of endocannabinoids, the natural cannabinoids found in our bodies, and help maintain homeostasis. This helps balance functions like mood, appetite, and emotional and immune responses.

Are CBD Topicals the Best for Treating Pain?

If you want to focus on alleviating physical pain with CBD, you should consider using a CBD topical. Not only is this one of the best ways to maximize CBD’s anti-inflammatory properties, but it also keeps CBD from entering your bloodstream, as you only apply it on top of your skin. This is often appealing to those who are hesitant about ingesting CBD oil, for one reason or another.

CBD topicals are a great choice for those looking to fight pain because of their ability to be applied directly to a painful area. This makes it much easier to achieve some targeted relief, as opposed to orally consuming CBD oil or edibles.

Top 3 CBD Topicals of 2023 So Far

Just like any product you apply to your skin, you should always check to make sure that you are using high quality CBD topicals. The best way to do this is to look for third-party lab test results that verify what is and isn’t in a given product. These can show you if there are any harmful solvents or pesticides present in the product, which cannabinoids it contains, and at what levels.

Real Tested CBD is here to help you find the best CBD topicals. On our website, you’ll find our rankings for the best CBD oils, topicals, edibles and more, unbiased CBD brand reviews, and third-party lab test results for all of today’s top CBD products. If you’re looking to purchase a high-quality CBD topical, consider one of these third-party lab tested products:

With over 3,000 mg of CBD, 173 mg of CBC and 45 mg of CBG, this CBD roll-on is absolutely packed with all the cannabinoids we like to see in a full-spectrum CBD product. This Butler Hemp Co. CBD topical also passed residual solvent and pesticide testing and at just about $0.01 per mg of CBD, it is extremely affordable. If you’re looking for effective pain relief in targeted areas, this CBD roll-on is a great choice!

2. SunMed CBD Full-Spectrum Topical Cream

This full-spectrum topical cream from SunMed also contains all of the major cannabinoids, making it a true full-spectrum CBD product. Not only did it pass pesticide testing, but it also tested extremely accurately to the label claim of 2,000 mg of total cannabinoids. It is more moderately priced, at $0.07 per mg of CBD, but it’s definitely a high-quality product.

3. Elixinol CBD Sports Gel

This CBD Gel is loaded with rare cannabinoids, but it doesn’t contain any delta-9 THC. While that means that this is not a full-spectrum product, it makes this CBD topical a great choice for anyone who wants to avoid THC altogether! It passed all residual solvent and pesticide testing and at only $0.04 per mg of CBD, it’s a very cost-effective product. This THC-free topical also contains 300 mg more CBD than advertised!

Find More Lab-Tested CBD Topicals at Real Tested CBD!

The third-party lab results on our site can help you find out what exactly is in your CBD products. Real Tested CBD is here to help you make informed CBD purchases. Check out our rankings for the best CBD topicals to find more high-quality products! Whether you’re an athlete looking to use CBD as a recovery tool or someone who’s simply looking for relief, Real Tested CBD can help you find trustworthy, high-quality CBD topicals!