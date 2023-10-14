Whoopi Goldberg Admits She Wets Herself A Lot When ‘Having Too Much Fun’

Whoopi Goldberg, 67, fearlessly revealed she wets herself a lot when laughing, at a recent mental health gala. The actress and talk show host was asked by Page Six how she keeps herself in check during the Bring Change to Mind‘s 11th annual Revels & Revelations Gala and explained that now that she’s “at a certain age,” she tries “to laugh and pee.” Although she didn’t know exactly how many times her bathroom accidents happened in the last year, she admitted it’s been “a lot.”
While Whoopi was at the mental health event, she was greeted by the late Robin Williams’ children, Zak, 40, and Zelda, 34, as well as his second wife, Marsha Garces. She is known for being friends with the comedian, who died by suicide at the age of 63 in 2014.
“I watched them growing up,” Whoopi told Page Six about Zak and Zelda. “It’s hard when people have gone, and then you see the lights that they left behind. It’s kind of wonderful.” Robin was also the father of his son Cody, 31.
Before Whoopi made headlines at the mental health event, she made headlines earlier this month for criticizing sex comments made by Rachel Bilson. After the actress weighed in about a former romantic partner’s lack of sexual experience on an episode of her podcast, Broad Ideas, The View co-host called said it was “very odd” that she was “concerned that he’s had sexual partners — any sexual partners,” in the video below.
“Why is it your business?” she continued on her talk show. “Listen, men, traditionally, were taught to have many sexually partners. That’s how it was. Men could go and do whatever they wanted to do, and women were not supposed to. Now that has been shifting, and young women have been bitching about, you know, ‘Why are you telling me what I should be [doing?]’ Now, it’s happening, and you’re mad. I don’t understand.”
Rachel responded to Whoopi’s comments shortly after the show aired. “I want to say that I’ve been a fan of Whoopi’s for a very long time, so when I saw the tagline that she criticized something I said, I of course was concerned,” she told Entertainment Weekly on October 5.
“We make it a very safe open place to discuss anything, and we were just talking,” she continued about the podcast episode. “I have the power to edit our podcast, and I chose to keep the conversation as a whole in, because a lot of the time in life, you say something, and maybe you have a minute and you reflect on it.”