Whoopi Goldberg Admits She Wets Herself A Lot When ‘Having Too Much Fun’

Whoopi Goldberg, 67, fearlessly revealed she wets herself a lot when laughing, at a recent mental health gala. The actress and talk show host was asked by Page Six how she keeps herself in check during the Bring Change to Mind‘s 11th annual Revels & Revelations Gala and explained that now that she’s “at a certain age,” she tries “to laugh and pee.” Although she didn’t know exactly how many times her bathroom accidents happened in the last year, she admitted it’s been “a lot.”

While Whoopi was at the mental health event, she was greeted by the late Robin Williams’ children, Zak, 40, and Zelda, 34, as well as his second wife, Marsha Garces. She is known for being friends with the comedian, who died by suicide at the age of 63 in 2014.

“I watched them growing up,” Whoopi told Page Six about Zak and Zelda. “It’s hard when people have gone, and then you see the lights that they left behind. It’s kind of wonderful.” Robin was also the father of his son Cody, 31.

Before Whoopi made headlines at the mental health event, she made headlines earlier this month for criticizing sex comments made by Rachel Bilson. After the actress weighed in about a former romantic partner’s lack of sexual experience on an episode of her podcast, Broad Ideas, The View co-host called said it was “very odd” that she was “concerned that he’s had sexual partners — any sexual partners,” in the video below.