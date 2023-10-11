Emmy Rossum Has Sweet’ Shameless’ Reunion With Ethan Cutkosky in New Photos

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock / Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock

Emmy Rossum, 37, and her Shameless co-star Ethan Cutkosky, 24, recently had a reunion, two years after the show ended. The actress took to Instagram to share two new photos of her posing and smiling with the actor, and added a sweet caption that revealed the happiness she felt in the moment. “This brings me so much joy,” the caption read.

Once the post went public, Emmy’s followers couldn’t help but express excitement over seeing the fictional siblings back together again. “That’s it. I’m rewatching Shameless,” one follower wrote, while another exclaimed, “We want Gallaghers back!” A third wrote, “My heart,” and a fourth shared, “Carl and Fiona,” referring to their Shameless characters’ names.

In the epic snapshot, which was taken outside, Emmy can be seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with a white top underneath and has her hair back. Ethan is wearing a light green sweatshirt and has sunglasses on. He also had headphones around his neck.

Emmy’s latest photo with Ethan comes after she left Shameless after the ninth season of the series in 2019. Ethan stayed on the show until its series finale in 2021. Both stars have taken on other projects since they stepped into the spotlight on the popular show, including other television work for her, and television and music for him.

Before Emmy and Ethan had their reunion, the former shared a gorgeous close-up photo of herself earlier this month. She had her long hair down and wore little, if any, makeup as she rocked a black long-sleeved top. She also attached other photos from a fun-filled weekend, including one of a playbill from the Broadway production of Purlie Victorious and one of her adorable daughter whom she shares with husband Sam Esmail. They also share a son that was born in April.

“The weekend, a great show, a big sandbox, orange slices as ears, animals on fifth Avenue at dawn eating trash and scaling trees,” Emmy captioned the memorable post.