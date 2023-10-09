Rebecca Loos Reacts to Scrutiny Over Alleged David Beckham Affair: ‘Nasty’

Image Credit: Ken McKay/Shutterstock / Yaroslav Sabitov/Shutterstock

Rebecca Loos reacted to the ongoing public scrutiny over her alleged affair with David Beckham that was featured in his Netflix docuseries, Beckham. The 46-year-old noted that she isn’t letting the “nasty” comments bring her down.

“Stay strong,” an Instagram commenter wrote to Rebecca. “You have a beautiful life with your gorgeous family, which, unlike others, doesn’t have to fill the gaps by getting Netflix involved!!!” In response, Rebecca commented, “Thank you, [I] am taking in the nasty comments with as much humor as I can.”

Rebecca recently found herself at the center of attention after David’s wife, Victoria Beckham, rehashed the rumors of their alleged affair in the doc, which was released on October 4.

“It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life,” the fashion designer, 49, admitted. “It wasn’t that I felt unheard because I was always mindful of the focus that he needed … Here’s the thing — we were against each other, if I’m being completely honest.”

Victoria went on to confess that the speculation surrounding David, 48, and his relationship with Rebecca was the “hardest period” of their marriage, adding that she “internalized” most of her feelings at the time.

In 2004, Rebecca claimed that she and David had an affair in 2003 when she was working as his assistant while he was in Spain. At the time, she spoke with the U.K.’s News of the World, alleging that she and the athlete had “chemistry” and that she knew “an intimate part of his body that I think only women who’ve been in bed with him would know.”

In addition to Rebecca, multiple women also claimed they had affairs with David in the early 2000s, including model Sarah Marbeck. David, however, vehemently denied the claims in a statement shortly after Rebecca came forward.

“During the past few months, I have become accustomed to reading more and more ludicrous stories about my private life,” the former soccer star said. “What appeared this morning is just one further example. The simple truth is that I am very happily married and have a wonderful wife and two very special kids. There is nothing any third party can do to change this.”

In 2007, Victoria opened up about the affair allegations for the first time during an interview with W Magazine, calling the ordeal “hard for [their] entire families.”

“David and I got through it together,” she told the publication at the time. “No one said marriage was going to be easy. Yes, there have been bumps along the road. But the fact is we’ve come out of everything we’ve been through stronger and happier. It’s even better now than when we were first married. After all these years, we can just come home and have a laugh together.”