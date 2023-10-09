’90 Day Fiance’s Leida Margaretha Arrested For Allegedly Using Job to Steal Thousands of Dollars

Image Credit: YouTube

Leida Margaretha has been arrested in Portage, Wisconsin for allegedly using her work to steal thousands of dollars, TMZ reported. Police in the area said they were notified last week by the owners of Loggerhead Deco, a glass bottle decorating company, that the 90 Day Fiance star made “fraudulent payments and withdraws to several outside business accounts and customers” using the company’s account information, the outlet further reported. A mug shot of Leida was posted by the outlet and she wore an orange top as she gave a serious look to the camera.

Police also reportedly said some victims have reported several thousands of dollars missing from their accounts, and Margaretha is facing charges of Theft from a Business Setting, Forgery, and Wire Fraud Against a Financial Institution. Police have also reportedly said she may be hit with additional charges as the investigation continues.

Leida’s reported arrest comes after she joined the 6th season of 90 Day Fiance in 2018. She moved from Indonesia to Wisconsin to live with her fiance, Eric Rosenbrook after meeting him on an international dating site, and was known to have a demanding personality. She and Eric got engaged just two days after meeting face to face for the first time.

Some of the most memorable moments that happened with Leida and Eric on the show include them kicking his teenage daughter out of their home and her getting a four-year restraining order against Eric’s child after an explosive argument. Leida’s attorney Andrea Von Hoff at the time confirmed to Us Weekly that Eric’s then 19-year-old cosplayer daughter, Tasha Rosenbrook, was ordered by a judge to “stay away from Leida and stop antagonizing her on social media.”

Police were also called to Leida and Eric’s home in January 2019 after Leida claimed the father-of-three pulled her hair “really hard” when she tried to “self harm” with a knife. The incident happened one month after the couple announced that they quit 90 Day Fiance due to getting “death threats.” Despite the drama, Leida and Eric are reportedly still married, but they have yet to publicly comment on Leida’s latest reported arrest.