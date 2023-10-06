Mariah Carey Surprises Fans at Carbone Beach Qatar on Al Maha Island With a Special Performance

Image Credit: Omar Vega for Carbone Beach

What a sweet, sweet fantasy! Mariah Carey surprised partygoers at Carbone Beach Qatar on Al Maha Island with a special performance. In celebration of the first-ever Qatar Race Week, the five-time Grammy winner hypnotized guests with an electrifying show on October 6.

Mariah belted out classics like “Fantasy,” “Obsessed,” “Always Be My Baby,” and more. After the fifty-minute performance, the legendary artist capped off the night with an encore of “Hero.”

The exclusive crowd included guests like Jamie Reuben, Dan Ioeb and Todd Boehly, Mikey, Daniel, and Sam Chetrit, Steve Witkoff, Steve Stoute, as well as Major Food Group co-founders, Jeff Zalaznick and Mario Carbone, and Deputy Chairman of Qatar Tourism, Saad Al Kharji.

Prior to Mariah’s incredible show, guests were treated to a luxe welcome hour complete with a standalone caviar bar, hors d’oeuvres by Mario Carbone, and a canapé tower. Come dinner, guests enjoyed an unforgettable four-course meal. While indulging in the classic Italian fare, guests were serenaded by London’s cast of Jersey Boys.

As lovers of Carbone know, the great Frankie Valli, who inspired Jersey Boys, is a staple on all the restaurant’s playlists.