Jason Derulo Breaks His Silence After Aspiring Singer Sues Him for Sexual Harassment

Jason Derulo is denying any wrongdoing in a new video. The “Glad U Came” singer, 34, posted on Instagram just hours after singer Emaza Gibson filed a quid pro quo sexual harassment complaint against him in Los Angeles Superior Court.

“I wouldn’t normally comment but these claims are completely false and hurtful,” he said in the October 6 video, the same comment his lawyers released earlier on October 5. “I stand against all forms of harassment and I remain supportive of anybody following their dreams. I’ve always strived to live my life in a positively impactful way, and that’s why I sit here before you deeply offended, by these defamatory claims. God bless.”

Emaza, 25, claims that Jason initially reached out about signing her to a record deal. In Emaza’s complaint, she alleges that as they continued to work together there was an “explicit demand for sex-in-exchange-for-success” with Jason, according to NBC News. She claims that he repeatedly pressured her to drink alcohol and have sex with him. In 2022, Jason allegedly charged at her in front of her mother and his own staff after she was late to a recording session. Jason denies all the allegations.

“I’m at this point in my life right now, it’s very heartbreaking,” Emaza told NBC News. “I have anxiety; I’m traumatized. I’ve dealt with inhumane work situations. … I’m at this point where I’m back to zero and I have nothing.”

Her attorney, Ron Zambrano, said Jason “not only broke promises and breached contracts, but his threats of physical harm and unconscionable sexual advances toward this young woman who is just trying to break into the industry were outrageous and illegal.”

Emaza is suing for unpaid wages, loss of earnings, deferred compensation, and other employment benefits and damages for emotional distress. “I’ve been doing this all my life,” she said in the interview. “This is something I’ve wanted to do as a little girl. And you don’t have to bend your morals to get to certain places.”