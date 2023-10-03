RHOBH’s Brandi Glanville Reveals She ‘Collapsed’ and Her Son ‘Had to Call 9-1-1 for Help’

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Reality TV star Brandi Glanville revealed that she was rushed to the hospital after collapsing from an unknown health condition over the weekend.

“I collapsed at home this a.m., and my SON had to call 9-1-1 for help! “ the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 50, tweeted on Sunday, October 1. She added, “You guys have no idea the amount of stress I’m dealing with.”

The following morning, Brandi took to X — previously known as Twitter — again to update her fans, revealing that she had spent the night at Kaiser Permanente hospital.

“Everyone at my hospital is super sweet, super hard-working, and they’re getting ready to go on strike!” Brandi tweeted on Monday, October 2. “They REALLY deserve more!!! I do REALLY want to leave, though.”

Everyone at my hospital is super sweet, super hard-working and they're getting ready to go on strike! They REALLY deserve more!!! I do REALLY want to leave though 🙏 — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) October 2, 2023

Later that day, the Bravolebrity shared a humorous update about her hospitalization by tweeting a photo of the emergency room’s patient chart. The chart noted that her doctor’s name is Dr. Cohen — the same as Bravo host Andy Cohen — and a nurse named Ciara, who shares a name with Summer House star Ciara Miller.

“No escaping ⁦@BravoTV⁩ even in the ER!!” Brandi joked in her third tweet. “Look at my Dr. [and] nurse’s name … being held hostage by the threat of a bad edit is partly the problem [sic].”

Brandi’s apparent medical scare came two weeks after she denied sexual assault allegations that her co-star Caroline Manzo made against her earlier this year.

“It was a really tough beginning of a year,” the Real Housewife told Page Six on September 16. “I feel like the narrative that’s out there is very unfair. I’m ready to clear things up. … If anything like that actually transpired, I would’ve thought that production would’ve stepped in.”

In January, Caroline, 62, claimed that Brandi made unwanted sexual advances on her, including touching Caroline’s vaginal area over her clothes and kissing her while the cameras were off. The two appear together in the Bravo spinoff series The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip: Ex-Wives Club, which is scheduled to air in December, according to multiple outlets.