Former Boston Red Sox Pitcher Tim Wakefield Dies at 57

Image Credit: Larry W Smith/EPA/Shutterstock

Tim Wakefield has sadly died at the age of 57, the Boston Red Sox announced on Twitter on Sunday. The professional pitcher previously played for the baseball team for 17 out of his 19 MLB seasons, and they praised the legacy he’s left behind, in the heartbreaking message.

“Our hearts are broken with the loss of Tim Wakefield,” the team’s tweet read. “Wake embodied true goodness; a devoted husband, father, and teammate, beloved broadcaster, and the ultimate community leader. He gave so much to the game and all of Red Sox Nation. Our deepest love and thoughts are with Stacy, Trevor, Brianna, and the Wakefield family.”

No cause of Tim’s tragic death has been given yet, but his passing comes just days after his former teammate Curt Schilling revealed he was reportedly battling “a very serious, very aggressive form of brain cancer,” on an episode of his podcast. The announcement was seemingly against Tim’s family’s wishes. “I don’t even know if he wants it shared, but I’ve seen prayer work and so I’m going to talk about it,” he said on the episode.

Shortly after Curt’s podcast episode aired, he received a lot of backlash from some people involved in the MLB world, including Boston Red Sox coach Jason Varitek‘s wife, Catherine. The Red Sox also condemned Curt. “Health is a deeply personal matter they intended to keep private as they navigate treatment and work to tackle this disease,” the team said.

Despite the mixed reactions to Curt’s comments, the alleged news was shocking to many of Tim’s fans, and his death is sure to leave a lasting mark on the sport of baseball. His epic moments on the field over the years include winning 200 games and retiring with a 4.41 ERA. He also struck out over 2,100 batters and earned a trip to the All-Star Game in 2009. His World Series wins happened in 2004 and 2007, and he was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame after retiring in 2011.

Tim is survived by his wife, Stacy Stover, whom he married in 2002, and their two children, Trevor, 19, and Brianna, 17.