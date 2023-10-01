Gwyneth Paltrow Raves About Ex Brad Pitt’s Skincare Line

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Gwyneth Paltrow, 51, praised her ex-fiance Brad Pitt‘s popular Le Domaine skincare line, in a new interview. The actress, who dated the actor, 59, before they got engaged in December 1996, praised the product and called it “beautiful,” in a new interview with The New York Times. “It’s good,” she told the outlet. “Yeah, it’s really beautiful.”

Brad’s skincare line was released last October, and he was the one to send Gwyneth some products for her to try. He also previously credited Gwyneth’s Goop lifestyle brand as the inspiration for Le Domaine. “I love what Gwyneth’s done [with Goop],” he told British Vogue last year. “She is still a really dear friend, and she has built this empire. She has always had that in her as a curator, and it’s been a lovely creative outlet for her.”

Brad went on to explain that Gwyneth was one of the people who taught him the importance of taking care of his skin. “She was probably the first one who got me to even wash my face twice a day … maybe,” he said.

The mutual praise Gwyneth and Brad have for each other comes 26 years after they called it quits only six months into their engagement. They had become one of Hollywood’s most popular couples and often appeared at various events together. After their split, the former lovebirds went on to experience other high-profile relationships and marriages throughout the years.

Gwyneth was married to Coldplay singer Chris Martin from 2003 until 2016 and had two children, including Apple, 19, and Moses, 17, with him. She then married director and producer Brad Falchuk in 2018. Brad was married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 until 2005, and went on to his romance with Angelina Jolie. He and Angelina share six children, including Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. They were together for nine years before marrying in 2014, but eventually split in 2016.