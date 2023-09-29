The Perfect Addition To A Girl’s Night In, Meet Your Favorite Influencer’s Favorite Game: Girl Code

Calling all the girls! Pack your PJs, grab a bottle of wine, and get ready for a night filled with laughter and unforgettable moments. Making the perfect addition to your next girl’s night-in this fall, Girl Code’s card game unveils your friends’ all-too-relatable stories, moments, and hot takes. With 350 sizzling prompts, Girl Code has you covered for hours of endless fun.

Written by an all-female group of writers, Girl Code draws inspiration from relatable stories and experiences about love, lust, and embarrassment. In the midst of the pandemic, lead writer and comedian, Liz Stone found a need for a card game that gathers friends together for a girl’s night in. Writing questions and prompts that are very relatable, Liz and her team writers created the comedic card game to shed light during tough times. From first-date horror stories to drunken mistakes, Girl Code uncovers piping-hot topics for endless fun.