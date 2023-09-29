‘Before the 90 Days’ Tell-All Preview: Christian Refuses to Acknowledge His ‘Inappropriate’ Flirting

Christian is put in the hot seat in HollywoodLife’s exclusive preview of the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Tell-All Part 2, airing October 1. The girl from the bar sits down in front of Christian, Cleo, and the rest of the Before the 90 Days cast to explain what went down.

The woman says Christian was “very open and very chatty” at the bar. Christian chimes in, “You can say I’m a pig. You can say I’m a pig.” The woman continues, “If I had not known he had a girlfriend, I would have thought it was just 100 percent flirtation, seeing where the conversation would go.”

Christian doesn’t see the situation that way. “I don’t treat people different based on the fact that they’re women. I’m a talker. I like to talk. I like to entertain. I’m an entertainer.”

The woman reveals that she saw a conversation where Cleo admitted that his behavior “made her feel uncomfortable. That’s when I think you should have maybe been walking a little bit on eggshells and respected her and what she asked of you. That’s why watching it now I’m like, Christian, why did you come up and talk to me?”

Christian claps back, “That was like a fresh thing, and it’s hard to change your entire personality after one conversation.” Dempsey adds, “But it’s fresh so it should be in the forefront of your mind.” That’s what the woman says she found “inappropriate” when she met him.

Cleo sits silently on the screen behind Christian. She has yet to weigh in. Christian is feeling pressure every way he turns. “I feel like I’m being attacked right now for just being who I am,” he admits. The cast isn’t letting him catch a break either. Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Tell-All will air Sunday at 8 p.m. on TLC.