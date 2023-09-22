Julie Chen Moonves Shows off New Bob Hair Transformation: Before & After Photos

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Julie Chen Moonves completely shocked us when she debuted a brand new, short bob hair makeover while hosting Big Brother on September 21. The 53-year-old showed off her sleek new shoulder-length hairdo that framed her face perfectly.

Julie was hosting season 25 of Big Brother when she showed off her new do which was down and pin-straight, ending at the nape of her neck. Julie’s bob was sleek and flipped inwards at the end while full front bangs covered her entire forehead. For the show, Julie styled her new hair transformation with a cropped purple ruffled cardigan with a cool tie-dye print.

Julie was giving us serious ’90s vibes with her outfit as she wore a gray tank top beneath her cropped sweater. She styled the top with a pair of mid-rise gray straight-leg jeans that had slits on the front of the ankles. She topped her look off with a pair of purple platform peep-toe heels with little bows on the front and added a long gold medallion necklace and chunky bracelets.

For years Julie has rocked the same hairstyle – shoulder-length black hair that is usually down in voluminous curls. So, it was a total shock to see Julie with not only a short bob, but a straight style as well. While we loved Julie with her longer, curlier hair, we have to admit, her short hair looks just as good on the talk show host. We’re not the only ones who loved her look, as hundreds of fans rushed to her Instagram comments section to rave about her new look with one user writing, “Love your hair love love love,” while another gushed, “The bob is bobbing.”