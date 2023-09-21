NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal Debuts Shaq’s Fantasy Lab in Las Vegas

Global icon Shaquille O’Neal has been named Fantasy Lab Las Vegas’ newest Chief Fantasy Officer to create an exciting and immersive experience for attendees.

The experience will be rebranded as Shaq’s Fantasy Lab throughout the exciting partnership, where guests will be able to immerse themselves in a multi-sensory experience based on the likes of Shaq.

Fantasy Lab is an experience like no other for all ages! It combines the most fun and intriguing aspects of science and technology to bring you a unique adventure. Each of the seven rooms (Illumination, Delirium, Kaleidoscope, Nightmare, Circus, Labyrinth, and Stars) has a different story to tell, where you can immerse yourself in whichever you are the most drawn to. And now, with the Shaq collaboration, you will get a taste of his charisma, along with his own twist on the place.

Visitors of Shaq’s Fantasy Lab will have the ability to choose from two different experiences called Time to Dream and Midnight Dreams. Although you can expect the same audio-visual experience for both options, Midnight Dreams is on Friday and Saturday starting at 8 p.m. for guests 21 years old and over. People can explore the seven rooms at their own leisure, each with a variety of different music genres and original visuals. As you roam the area and explore, you are welcome to enjoy drinks. The Time to Dream experience is open every day until 8 p.m. and is a family-friendly experience designed for all ages. Guests are able to spend around 10 minutes in each room to fully absorb the experience.

The Las Vegas location is Fantasy Lab’s 2nd location opened up in November 2022, after the Mexico City location gained wide popularity. There have been several celebrity sightings as the Vegas location, including Ashley Benson, Vanessa Hudgens, Scheana Shay, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, Peter Weber, Montana Tucker, Perez Hilton, Brock Davies, Peter Vigilante, Nathan Webb and more.