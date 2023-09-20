Kelly Dodd Says She Feels ‘Bad’ for Shannon Beador After DUI Arrest: ‘It’s a Wake Up Call’

Image Credit: MJ Photos/Shutterstock

Kelly Dodd, 47, feels “bad” for Shannon Beador, 59, after her DUI and hit-and-run arrest on September 16. The Real Housewives of Orange County star spoke with HollywoodLife about the shocking situation and admitted she has empathy for the fellow television personality and her family. “I feel really bad for her and her daughters,” Kelly told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s in a tough spot but I think she’ll come out of this stronger and healthier.”

“It could’ve been so much worse,” she added. “It’s a wake up call and a reminder to all of us to never drive impaired.”

Kelly’s comments come after Shannon made headlines for driving her car into a residential property in Newport Beach, CA and “clipped” the house, per law enforcement sources. She then reportedly drove back on the road and parked her car in the middle of the street, before getting out of the car with her dog. Authorities arrived at the scene shortly after, and Shannon “tried to act like she was taking a walk,” sources told TMZ, but the police knew she was at fault because she “appeared wasted.”

After the arrest, Shannon shared a public apology in a statement released by her lawyer, Michael Fell. “I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful,” he said on September 18. “We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions.”

Shannon was taken into custody and booked for two misdemeanors, a DUI and a hit-and-run after her arrest, according to TMZ. She was reportedly cited and released without bond. The car she was driving was also reportedly seized by the police to be used in the investigation of the incident. Although many RHOC fans are wondering if the arrest will be touched on during the season 17 reunion, it was filmed before, so it will likely not be mentioned.