Jaime King and Kyle Newman Reunite in Family Photo After Settling Divorce

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Jaime King, 44, and Kyle Newman, 47, shared a sweet new family photo after settling their divorce. The former lovebirds smiled while posing with their two adorable sons, James Knight, 9, and Leo Thames, 8, in a snapshot Jaime shared to Instagram on Wednesday. She also included a touching message in the caption that revealed things are “peaceful” between them. Kyle shared the same message without the family photo, in a post on his page.

“We have come to a peaceful, loving and harmonious completion of our marriage,” the message began. “As parents loving must prevail. The health and well-being of our children has always been our utmost priority. We look forward to co-parenting with grace and understanding. We respectfully ask for privacy for our children and our families at this time.” The message ended with, “Sincerely- Jaime and Kyle.”

Once the photo and message went public, Jaime’s followers made sure to share support in the comments section. Jaime’s good friend, actress Selma Blair, also shared a touching comment. “This makes me so happy. Love you. Of course,” it read.

In addition to the photo and message, Kyle’s lawyer, Garry M. Gekht, gave a statement to Page Six about the settlement, which was reportedly reached within hours on Tuesday. “It was an emotional day at the courthouse yesterday, as Jaime and Kyle sat down in a room and hammered out the details of their settlement, putting their two children first,” he told the outlet.

“It was truly touching to see them get along again after years of acrimony — Jaime even joined Kyle to get coffee across the street from the courthouse as I was writing up the settlement agreement,” he added before saying they “hugged each other” as they left the courthouse.

“I am hopeful that this will be a clean beginning for them,” he concluded. “They both understand they will be in each other’s lives forever, and that their children deserve nothing but the best from both of them.”

Jaime and Kyle made headlines back in May 2020, when the latter first filed for divorce after 13 years of marriage. Jaime requested a partial restraining order related to child custody and visitation at the time, and their battle only got more intense from there.

“Kyle was deeply saddened by Jaime’s attempt to obtain court orders based solely on false claims without providing him any opportunity to respond,” Kyle’s rep told Page Six shortly after the restraining order news went public. “As a result, he was extremely pleased that the judge nevertheless permitted their children to remain in his care.”

The former couple’s legal battle continued over the next two years, with Kyle even accusing Jaime of being a “chronic drug addict,” at one point. She denied the accusation and through her rep, said, “This is another vicious, failed attempt of Kyle to continue his abuse of Jaime and manipulate the court system.”

In 2022, Kyle, who welcomed another child with his girlfriend in 2021, also claimed that he had gone broke because Jaime didn’t fulfill her court-mandated child and spousal support payments. She was ordered to pay him $429 per month in child support or $1,000 in spousal support, per court documents obtained by Page Six.