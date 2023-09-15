The Cymbiotika San Diego Open: What to Know About the New Partnership

Image Credit: Cymbiotika

A new change! The San Diego Open has officially been renamed the Cymbiotika San Diego Open in light of the organization’s new title sponsor. Cymbiotika, a health and wellness company, announced the exciting news two days before the tennis tournaments come to a close on Sept. 16. Cymbiotika’s co-founder and COO, Durana Elmi, noted what the partnership means in a Sept. 14 press release.

“For us, the Cymbiotika San Diego Open is not just a tennis tournament; it is the manifestation of our commitment to supporting individuals on their journey toward better health and reaching their highest potential,” she said in the statement. “With this sponsorship, we will create an unforgettable experience for players, spectators, and the broader community.”

Durana went on to express what she looks forward to with the company’s latest collaboration. “We are humbled to celebrate the spirit of competition, resilience, and the remarkable achievements of these women,” she added. “We look forward to a fantastic tournament and a shared celebration of excellence in sports and well-being.”

A few days into the Cymbiotika San Diego Open, Durana took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the partnership between the company and the tournament. “Proud to see the vision and hard work come to life for The Cymbiotika San Diego Open @sandiegoopen,” the captioned a video of the Cymbiotika VIP Lounge. “Its an honor to be the Title Sponsor supporting not just women in tennis, but women around the world in health and wellness @cymbiotika.”

The Cymbiotika San Diego Open began on Sept. 9 and saw many notable players hit the courts including Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur and Greece’s Maria Sakkari. The event brands itself as an “exciting display of skill, strategy, and sportsmanship.” In addition, Cymbiotika’s COO has supported the Women and Wellness initiative created by the Barnes Tennis Center, according to the release. The finals of the Cymbiotika San Diego Open will take place on Sept. 16.