‘Riverdale’s Erinn Westbrook Welcomes First Child: ‘No Greater Love’

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Erinn Westbrook is a mom! The 35-year-old Riverdale actress took to Instagram to announce she and her husband, Andrew, welcomed their first child together. She also share two photos of their new baby, Teddy, laying on a blanket and called the bundle of joy the “light of our lives,” in the caption. “No greater love. Welcome to the world, Teddy – born August 23, 2023. You are the light of our lives & we love you endlessly. 💫,” she wrote.

Once the post went public, her fans didn’t hesitate to compliment the snapshots and congratulate her. “🥺🥺he is an angel how beautiful congratulations Erinn ❤️,” one fan wrote, while another shared, “So happy for you both!” Erinn’s costar Madelaine Petsch also wrote a little message. “my new little bestie!!! ahhhhh!!!!!” it read.

Erinn’s exciting news comes just a few months after Riverdale, which she starred on since 2021, came to an end. The talented star appeared as a special guest star in the last season and grew quite a following for her role as Tabitha Tate. Before that, she appeared in other popular series, such as Glee and Insatiable.

In June, Erinn shared a post about the ending of Riverdale, in a bittersweet message alongside a smiling photo of her in character on the show. “That’s a series wrap on Riverdale. 🎈🎉 Congratulations to all involved. To the FANS! Thank you for loving this show and for embracing & championing my girl, Tabitha Tate, from the moment she arrived — has meant so much to me. :),” she wrote.

“Thank you @writerras for having me & entrusting me with Tabitha ( & big love to @davidrapaport ), to all the creatives behind the series (especially our writers) for your vision, your passion, your words… and to our talented cast & crew, for the endless hours of hard and exceptional work,” she continued. “It’s been a pleasure collaborating with you. I will always be grateful for my time as Tabitha Tate! It was an honor to bring her to life. ❤️ #nowleavingriverdale.”