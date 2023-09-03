Kristin Chenoweth Married: Tony Winner Weds Fiance Josh Bryant In Dallas Ceremony

Kristin Chenoweth is officially married! The 55-year-old Broadway legend said “I do” to fiance Josh Bryant, 41, in a Dallas wedding that took place on Sept. 2, PEOPLE first reported. HollywoodLife has reached out to Kristin’s rep for additional comment.

“I have been a self-proclaimed bachelorette my whole life,” the Pushing Daisies star told the outlet. “I was never going to get married. I even got engaged before and couldn’t do it. Until I met Josh. Then I was like, ‘Why would I ever let this guy go?’ I’m so blessed.”

Kristin revealed her gorgeous wedding dress in photos she posted on Instagram. She opted to not wear white to her wedding. The strapless Pamella Roland gown had a sheer nude and pink overlay with a bow detail on the back. Her wedding dress was adorned with tiny pearl flowers.

Stars like Kathy Najimy, Katharine McPhee, David Foster, Kenny Ortega, and more attended Kristin and Josh’s special day. For the reception, Kristin and Josh had a featured cocktail called the “Wicked Margarita,” an homage to Kristin’s role as Glinda the Good Witch in the Broadway hit. The couple also served Dunkin Donuts and 7-11 Slurpees as late-night snacks.

The wedding also took place on Josh’s 41st birthday. Hours before their wedding, Kristin gave her musician love a birthday shoutout on Instagram, but she did not give any hint about her impending nuptials. “Happy Birthday to my love!!! I love you bucks!!” she wrote.

Kristin and Josh, who is 14 years her junior, began dating in 2018. They first met two years prior at a wedding for Kristin’s niece. Josh’s band, Backroad Anthem, performed at the wedding. Kristin and Josh got engaged in Oct. 2021.

The couple has been planning their wedding for quite a while. Kristin gave an update about the ceremony way back in Jan. 2023. “We’re working on it,” Kristin said on Live with Kelly & Ryan. “We’re going to do a small thing and just have our closest [loved ones].”