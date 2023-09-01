‘Gossip Girl’ Siblings Penn Badgley & Taylor Momsen Reunite: ‘A Reunion Worth Waiting For’

Jenny and Dan are back! In an already fan-favorite new pic, former Gossip Girl co-stars Taylor Momsen, 30, and Penn Badgley, 36, cuddled up for some fun new impromptu reunion pics — and Dan even channeled Taylor and Jenny’s iconic smokey eye! In the first Instagram pic, Taylor wore a gray plaid shirt as her TV sibling playfully gave her a brother-worthy “noogie” on the head. She smiled as she drew her fist to her chin, her heavily lined eyes looking mischievous, and her button up shirt falling off her shoulder. Penn looked spunky in the moment, wearing a navy blue t shirt and matching shorts.

A second pic shared by Taylor had fans going wild — Both Penn and Taylor rocked her unforgettable smokey eye makeup as they cozied up for a dead serious selfie. “A reunion worth waiting for… 👯 but don’t ask us what’s going on in the second photo, we don’t know either,” she captioned the pics, noting that they were a repost.

Fans of the Humphrey sibs were whipped into a frenzy in the comments thread. Among them was Paris Hilton, who reacted with a heart eyes emoji. “Am I the only one who thinks it’s normal seeing them together because of Gossip Girl and also not normal at all, because both lived complete different paths, that seeing them reunite is epic and paradox at the same time?” mused a fan.

Another quipped, “This is what happens when you let Taylor play with some makeup on a guy.” “So cute🥰 btw I’m currently rewatching GG for like a 100th time,” confessed a third, with a fourth writing, “I’m binging Gossip Girl again! 🥰😍,” and hash tagging, “#teamhumphrey.”

While Dan and Jenny clearly fell right back into their brother-sister roles in the above pics, that’s not necessarily surprising — Penn has taken on a big brother role with Taylor in the distant past. In a 2010 interview with HollywoodLife, he defended the then-17-year-old actress amid reports of drama and partying.

“Taylor’s a teenager, and teenagers go through what they’re going to go through,” he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time. “It just so happens that she’s in the eye of the press, and I think that’s unfortunate, because everyone should be allowed to make their mistakes. I think it’s like, she’s 17. Give her time. She’s a really sweet girl, very smart, very talented. She’s just growing up.”