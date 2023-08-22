Michael Oher Smiles In First Photos Since He Claimed The Tuohys Lied About Adopting Him

Michael Oher made his first public appearance after filing a lawsuit against Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy where he claimed that they tricked him into becoming his conservator. The ex-NFL star, 37, stepped out in Baltimore on Monday, August 21 at a book signing for his new memoir, When Your Back’s Against the Wall: Fame, Football, and Lessons Learned Through a Lifetime of Adversity. Michael had a big smile on his face as he interacted with his fans who got a copy of his book at the Ivy Bookshop. He wore a button up shirt and khaki pants to the event.

Michael told his fans at the book signing that he could not address the Tuohy lawsuit yet since its an ongoing legal matter, according to The Associated Press. “This book, it means a lot to me,” Michael reportedly said at the event. “Basically, it’s a playbook on life and how I continue to fight back and when you’re back’s against the wall. That’s how I’ve felt all my life.”

Michael, whose life story inspired the Oscar-winning 2009 movie The Blind Side, claimed in his Aug. 14 court filing that the Tuohys led him to believe they adopted him and that he didn’t find out about the conservatorship until February 2023. Michael’s petition requested him to be removed from the conservatorship and he’s also seeking compensatory and punitive damages. He broke his silence regarding the lawsuit and said in a statement to the New York Post that he was “disheartened by the revelation.”

The Tuohys responded to Michael’s lawsuit on Aug. 14. Sean told The Daily Memphian that he and Leigh Anne were “devastated” over the situation. “It’s upsetting to think we would make money off any of our children. But we’re going to love Michael at 37 just like we loved him at 16,” he said. Three days after the lawsuit was filed, the couple disclosed through their lawyers that they would be ending the conservatorship for Michael.

Sean and Leigh Anne were seen for the first time amidst the lawsuit drama on August 20. They were photographed walking together through their Santa Rosa Beach neighborhood in Florida. Sean and Leigh Anne were played by Tim McGraw and Sandra Bullock in The Blind Side. Sandra won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance.