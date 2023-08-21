‘Reptile’ Trailer: Justin Timberlake Is The Prime Suspect In A ‘Nightmare’ Murder Mystery

Justin Timberlake is accused of murder in the riveting first trailer for his new Netflix movie 'Reptile.'

August 21, 2023
Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake finds himself on the wrong side of the law in his new movie Reptile. His character, Will, becomes a prime suspect when his girlfriend is brutally murdered. Detective Nichols, played by Benicio Del Toro, calls the case a “real nightmare.” In the trailer, which dropped on August 21, Detective Nichols asks Will to walk him through what happened.

Justin Timberlake in ‘Reptile.’ (Netflix)

“I walked in the front door. I called out for her. No answer,” Will says. He soon discovered his girlfriend dying on the floor. He later brings up that a mysterious man showed up at his house and tried to get inside.

As the case gets more complicated, other suspects come into the picture, including an ex-husband, a friend, and a weirdo. But could Will be hiding something sinister? “I’ll tell you a secret. But first, I’m going to need you to do something for me,” Will says. At one point in the trailer, Will yells for someone to “get out” of his house.

“I wanted to get to the end as quickly as possible — just like a good book or suspenseful novel,” the 42-year-old told Tudum. “I liked the idea of playing a character that has to constantly react to the unpredictability of what’s thrown in his direction.”

The Netflix film marks Justin’s latest acting endeavor. The “Cry Me A River” singer has become a dual threat as both a singer and actor with notable roles in The Social Network, Friends With Benefits, and Palmer. He’ll return as the voice of Branch in the highly-anticipated Trolls Band Together, which will be released in theaters on November 17.

Justin Timberlake and Frances Fisher in a scene from ‘Reptile.’ (Netflix)

Reptile also stars Alicia Silverstone as Nichols’ wife, Judy. Alicia and Benicio previously worked together all the way back in 1997 on the film Excess Baggage. Additional stars include Eric Bogosian, Frances Fisher, Ato Essandoh, Domenick Lombardozzi, and Michael Carmen Pitt. Reptile, which was co-written by Benicio, will be released in select theaters on September 29 The film will be available to stream October 6 on Netflix.

