Beyonce Is A Grecian Goddess In Lime Green Gown On Renaissance Tour: Photos

The singer's epic fashion choice included a hood and she flaunted it during her amazing show in Atlanta, GA over the weekend.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
August 13, 2023 12:59PM EDT
Beyonce
View gallery
Stockholm, SWEDEN - Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.The American pop idol performed all her latest hits wearing 9 different outfits including a live digitally 3D painted dress during the set which lasted 3 hours.Pictured: BeyoncéBACKGRID USA 10 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Z.J / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beyonce Knowles Beyonce in concert, 'Renaissance World Tour', Philadelphia, USA - 12 Jul 2023
Beyonce Knowles Beyonce in concert, 'Renaissance World Tour', Philadelphia, USA - 12 Jul 2023
Image Credit: Raven Varona/Parkwood/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Beyonce, 41, looked incredible in a lime green hooded gown and matching strappy heels during the Atlanta, GA stop of her Renaissance World Tour over the weekend. The singer took to Instagram to share several new photos and video of her flaunting the gorgeous fashion choice, which was sleeveless with a high slit, as she confidently posed with a serious expression on her face. She had her long hair down in waves and added flattering makeup, including green eyeshadow, that perfectly matched her outfit.

Although Beyonce didn’t caption the eye-catching post, her fans were quick to leave several comments that complimented her look. “Wardrobe department deserves an award! 👏🏾🔥,” one fan wrote, while another wrote, “BEY YOU ATE THIS ENTIRE LOOK! One of my favorites and you saved it for ATL.” A third thanked her for the “iconic” moment, and a fourth called her new dress “beautiful.” The talented star has been debuting various new looks throughout her tour, which began in May.

Beyonce
Beyonce on stage during a performance. (Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Parkwood/Shutterstock)

Before the “Halo” crooner wowed with her green dress, she made headlines when Usher recently revealed he was her “chaperone,” at one point when she was younger. The singer said he met her when she was just 11 or 12 years old and he was around 14, and he found himself in a room with her and other young members of the music group, The Dolls, which she was in at the time. He ended up looking after them.

“Fun fact, I knew Beyoncé when she was 12 years old, 11 years old,” he said in a recent interview on the UK radio show Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp, via People. “She used to be in a group by the name of The Dolls. I don’t know if I could consider myself their babysitter, but I had a time where I had to watch The Dolls.”

Beyonce
Beyoncé recently debuted another new tour look in Chicago, IL. (Raven Varona/Parkwood/PictureGroup/Shutterstock)

“I was at Daryl Simmons’ house,” he continued, referring to the record producer and songwriter known for working with L.A. Reid and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, the co-founders of LaFace Records. “[Daryl] was working with [The Dolls] at the time, and I just happened to be over there and they were working on a session. I kind of found my way into being their like, I don’t know, chaperone, nanny, or something like that — the oldest person in the room.”

ad