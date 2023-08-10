Savannah Chrisley Sends Niece Chloe Off To 1st Day Of School As Todd & Julie Remain In Prison: Photo

The 'Chrisley Knows Best' star penned an emotional message, celebrating her niece's strength while her grandparents serve a lengthy prison sentence.

Savannah Chrisley’s niece Chloe began her first day of fifth grade on Wednesday, August 9! Savannah, 25, shared a pair of photos of her niece, 10, beginning her school year with big smiles on both of their faces. In the first photo, Savannah and Chloe both smiled in front of a school locker, while the second picture was just Chloe in a school uniform. In the caption, Savannah praised her niece for making so much progress. “Our sweet Coco is off to 5th grade!” she wrote. “My heart is so happy.”

While the changes have undoubtedly been hard for Chloe, after her grandparents and guardians Todd and Julie Chrisley began prison sentences in January, Savannah showed she was very proud of her. “As we walked through her new school yesterday all I could do is cry. Chloe has gone through A LOT of change but throughout the change she has made so much progress!” she wrote. “I am beyond blessed for her to be in an environment that encourages growth, love, and acceptance!”

Chloe was adopted by Todd and Julie. She was born from a previous relationship that their son Kyle had with a woman named Angela Johnson. Since the Chrisley Knows Best stars have begun serving their prison sentence, Savannah has stepped up to be her legal guardian.

Savannah opened up about how proud she was of Chloe on her first day of school. (Shutterstock)

Todd, 54, and Julie, 50, were sentenced to 12 and 7 years in prison, respectively, for tax fraud charges. After the pair were sentenced, Savannah revealed that she would have custody of Chloe as well as her 17-year-old brother Grayson. 

Since stepping up as the legal guardian for both Chloe and Grayson, Savannah shared a moving Instagram post about what it’s been like to step in as a parent for her two siblings in July. “Being a bonus parent is TOUGH,” she wrote. “No one could ever add up to their parents. But these kiddos have shown me so much love, patience, grace, understanding, and appreciation! Helping to raise these two kiddos is the hardest but most rewarding job I will ever have.”

