Kimora Lee Simmons Poses With All 5 Kids In Rare Family Photo On Japan Vacation

Kimora Lee Simmons shared a rare glimpse into her family vacation in Japan with her five kids!

August 10, 2023 11:52PM EDT
Kimora Lee Simmons
Baby Phat fashion maven Kimora Lee Simmons, 48, looked fiercely fashionable in a new setting in gorgeous pics with her family during her vacation in Japan! In the first Instagram pic, shared Aug. 8, she posed alone in front of a restaurant in a gray crop tank top and baggy jeans, her hair pulled back and her makeup on point. In the second, she snuggled up with son Kenzo, 14, whom she shares with ex Djimon Hounsou, at what appeared to be Tokyo Disneyland.

A group pic in front of a grove of trees showed all five kids, including daughters Ming, 23, and Aoki, 20, whom she shares with ex Russell Simmons. Son Wolfe, 8, shared with ex Tim Leissner, and adopted son Gary, 13, whom she welcomed into her family when he was just 10 in 2020, were seen in a fun pet store pic. Kimora herself looked incredible while cradling a small pet at the shop, and in another arresting photo, she snapped a pic of a stunning forest of flowers. “Ohayo gozaimasu 🇯🇵👘🎎🪭🍣🍱,” she captioned the rare family vacation pics. 

Plenty of Kimora’s 2.3 million followers on the platform rushed to the comments, completely delighted to see Kimora and her happy family. “There she is!!!!!” exclaimed reality star Khloe Kardashian, while Bruce Willis‘ wife Emma Heming approved of the post with a row of heart emojis.

Kimora Lee Simmons and kids
“Shout out to THE SIMMONS 👪 FAMILY and All Hugs of SUPPORT for KIMORA LEE SIMMONS,” enthused a fan, while another quipped, “Aging backward. Honey please drop the skincare regimen,” along with a black heart emoji. “OMG kimora I grew up watching you,and you are still gorgeous,” gushed a third.

There’s a reason for Kimora’s glowing appearance — in a 2009 interview, she revealed that motherhood is her “thing.” “The most fulfilling thing in my life is to be a parent and a mother…That’s what I was made to do,” she told OK at the time, per PEOPLE “There’s times when I’ve been the mom and the dad. I’m very good at it; that’s what I do. It’s my thing.”

