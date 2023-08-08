‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Ex Jen Harley Is Pregnant With Her 3rd Child

Image Credit: Arlene Richie/Shutterstock

Jen Harley, the ex of Jersey Shore‘s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and the mother of his daughter Ariana, 5, is pregnant with her third child! The bombshell took to Instagram on Monday, August 7, to share stunning beach maternity photos with partner Joe Ambrosole. In the pic, she wore a black string thong bikini while snuggling up to shirtless Joe, who showed off his tattoos in nothing but a pair of soaking wet white swim trunks. Jen looked gorgeous in long, wet hair as she showed off her already sizable baby bump for fans. “J+J+J 🤍,” she captioned the pic.

Many of her 644K fans on the platform were thrilled at the news. “I’m over beyond excited for you two you and Joe are going to make a beautiful baby 💕 live life to the fullest,” wrote a follower. “Congrats mama! you look absolutely stunning,” remarked another. “Even more beautiful pregnant!” penned a third. Others couldn’t help but bring up her reality star’s ex. “Great news to hear you and Ronnie growing up and doing best for kids. They come first before anything,” a follower said.

Jen and Ronnie welcomed their little one Ariana in April of 2018, but things seemed to go wrong quickly. They continued their on-off relationship before splitting for good in 2019 amid multiple incidents of alleged domestic violence. Jen’s new little one will be her third — she also shares oldest child Mason, 17, with her ex-husband Joshua Rogers. Ronnie has since become engaged to Saffire Matos.

And Ariana seems to be thrilled to be a big sister. In another Instagram post shared August 7, the 5-year-old proudly wore matching white dresses with her pregnant mom, smiling broadly in anticipation of the new arrival. “So special my baby girl is just as in love with this baby as we are 🤍🫶,” she captioned the pics, again tagging the photographer of the stunning pics. @adamoprisphotography.