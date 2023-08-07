Lamar Odom Shares Rare Photos Of His Kids Son Lamar Jr. and Daughter Destiny

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Lamar Odom has had a complicated relationship with his kids, Lamar Jr. and Destiny Odom. But over the weekend, as he celebrated the 25th birthday of his only daughter, the ex-NBA star was all about the love for his kids. On Sunday, Aug. 6, he took to Instagram to share a video clip of Destiny as she walked her first formal fashion show in autumn of 2022. In it Destiny slayed a stunning plunging black sequin high-low dress and stiletto heels, and was seen cradling a bouquet while posing for a pic with her famous dad. “PROUD Father ❤️ Happy BIRTHDAY to my daughter @realdestinyodom !!! 🎂🫶🏿 Show her some love !!! Blessed and Highly Favored 🙏🏿” he captioned the video.

In a subsequent pic, he stood behind both Destiny and his namesake Lamar Jr. as they appeared to dine outdoors while overlooking the ocean. “My FAMILY,” he captioned the pic, tagging both his kids. Many of Lamar’s fans took to the comments thread to offer their well wishes. “Your children are very beautiful you are very blessed,” wrote one, with another chiming in, “I’m all about Mr. Odom and his children together.” A third acknowledged his past difficulties. “I’m so happy for him, I’m happy he’s in a better place. God bless him and his family always.” The former Lakers great shares his kids with ex Liza Morales.

Certainly, his relationship with his children has come a long way since he overdosed in Las Vegas in 2015, leaving his health in a precarious place. “I thought it was going to be my last moments with him,” Destiny told ABC News, in a 2019 interview alongside her dad. “I couldn’t believe it. I was just in a state of shock. I just told him that I need him to be here, to be present with me, and just fight.”

She also shared that she was the reason he eventually entered rehab. “I basically told him, if he didn’t go to rehab, I wouldn’t talk to him anymore,” she said at the time. “That was tough for both of us.” Finally, she said in order to move on and repair the relationship, she had to forgive her dad, who was once married to Khloe Kardashian. “You have to [forgive] in order to move on,” she explained. “Just for yourself, you have to forgive. I would say every day is a step at a time. Every day is a new struggle, new chapter.”