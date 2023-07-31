‘Stars On Mars’ Exclusive Preview: Tinashe Effortlessly Belts Out The National Anthem

View gallery

Cat Cora is rallying the celebronauts to make sure their garden is well tended to in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the August 31 episode of Stars on Mars. Cat makes small talk by asking everyone what they’re going to do once they’re not on “Mars” anymore. Adam Rippon quips he’s going to get a colonic.

Marshawn Lynch admits that he misses his mom the most, but he talks to her every day. “I’m a momma’s boy for sure,” he gushes. You gotta love that guy’s love for his momma!

View Related Gallery Tinashe & Mario West Hollywood, CA - Singer Tinashe and Mario outside Craig's Restaurant in West Hollywood after enjoying a nice dinner. Pictured: Tinashe BACKGRID USA 15 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Hollywood To You / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* West Hollywood, CA - Singer Tinashe and Mario outside Craig's Restaurant in West Hollywood after enjoying a nice dinner. Pictured: Tinashe, Mario BACKGRID USA 15 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Hollywood To You / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Cat advises the celebronauts that the plants need “sound vibrations” in order to grow, and she wants them to sing to the plants. Cat begins singing the national anthem, and everyone eventually starts singing along. Soon, Porsha Williams tells everyone to be quiet so they can all listen to Tinashe.

Tinashe steps into the spotlight and continues singing the national anthem. Her voice is stunning and so effortless. Even with Marshawn sprays her with water, Tinashe doesn’t stop. Those plants are certainly going to grow after hearing that beautiful voice.

Over the course of the season, plenty of celebronauts have come and gone. Ashley Iaconetti was recently eliminated and told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVE that the most “challenging aspect” of the show was “coming in late and not having the warm and fuzzy reception when we walked in. Cat Cora was the only person that would say I felt like I could kind of chat with. I also really wanted to just listen to everything that came out of Marshawn Lynch’s mouth. That man is amazing. He needs his own show. I was privileged to be in his presence.”

The official synopsis for the August 31 episode reads: “A series of solar flares have interfered with the electronics in the hab and the 9 remaining celebronauts will need to repair the solar panels, working fast before another solar flare brings dangerous radiation. This mission tests the contestants’ trust and will earn them another mission patch.” Stars on Mars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on FOX.