Paul Reubens, Iconic Actor Behind Pee-wee Herman, Dead At 70 After Private Cancer Battle

Image Credit: Kobal/Shutterstock

The secret word today: sadness. In an unforeseen announcement, reps for Paul Reubens, the beloved star who created the character of Pee-wee Herman confirmed that he had died at the age of 70 on July 30, 2023. The cause of death has yet to be confirmed, but reps for the star confirmed that he had been battling cancer for many years prior to his passing.

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness,” reps for the star wrote on this Facebook page. “Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

View Related Gallery Celebrity Deaths Of 2023: Tony Bennett, Tina Turner & More Remembered In Photos American Singer Tony Bennett In London Anthony Dominick Benedetto Better Known As Tony Bennett (born August 3 1926) Is An American Singer Of Popular Music Standards Show Tunes And Jazz. Bennett Is Also A Serious And Accomplished Painter Having Created Works A Under The Name Anthony Benedetto A That Are On Permanent Public Display In Several Institutions. He Is The Founder Of Frank Sinatra School Of The Arts In New York City. Raised In New York City Bennett Began Singing At An Early Age. He Fought In The Final Stages Of World War Ii As An Infantryman With The U.s. Army In The European Theatre. Afterwards He Developed His Singing Technique Signed With Columbia Records And Had His First Number One Popular Song With 'because Of You' In 1951. Several Top Hits Such As 'rags To Riches' Followed In The Early 1950s. Bennett Then Further Refined His Approach To Encompass Jazz Singing. He Reached An Artistic Peak In The Late 1950s With Albums Such As The Beat Of My Heart And Basie Swings Bennett Sings. In 1962 Bennett Recorded His Signature Song 'i Left My Heart In San Francisco'. His Career And His Personal Life Then Suffered An Extended Downturn During The Height Of The Rock Music Era. Bennett Staged A Remarkable Comeback In The Late 1980s And 1990s Putting Out Gold Record Albums Again And Expanding His Audience To The Mtv Generation While Keeping His Musical Style Intact. He Remains A Popular And Critically Praised Recording Artist And Concert Performer In The 2010s. Bennett Has Won 17 Grammy Awards (including A Lifetime Achievement Award Presented In 2001) And Two Emmy Awards And Has Been Named An Nea Jazz Master And A Kennedy Center Honoree. He Has Sold Over 50 Million Records Worldwide. American Singer Tony Bennett In London Anthony Dominick Benedetto Better Known As Tony Bennett (born August 3 1926) Is An American Singer Of Popular Music Standards Show Tunes And Jazz. Bennett Is Also A Serious A... Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Kobal/Shutterstock (5864163b) Paul Reubens Pee Wee Herman Film Portrait

The post also shared a message from Paul, presumably written before his passing, letting his loved ones know how much he cared for them. “Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years,” the message from Paul read. “I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect for my friends fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

Paul Reubens’ legacy primarily revolves around his creation and portrayal of Pee-wee Herman in the 1970s and 1980s. In 1986, “Pee-wee’s Playhouse” premiered on television and thus, Paul’s childlike persona was cemented forever in the pop culture zeitgeist. It was such a powerhouse that actors like Laurence Fishburne, Sandra Bernhard, and Natasha Lyonne all made appearances. The show ran for 4 years and had 2 spinoff movies, one directed by Tim Burton.

His other roles included playing Penguin’s Father in Batman Returns and guest spots on shows like Ally McBeal, 30 Rock, and Portlandia. He also did quite a bit of voice acting, lending his talents to everything from Phineas and Ferb to American Dad and even some video games in the Star Wars and Call of Duty universes.

His life was not without scandal, however. He was famously arrested in 1991 for indecent exposure at an adult movie theater, and then again, a decade later, after being charged with possession of child pornography. Eventually, the child pornography charge was dropped, with Paul pleading guilty to a charge of obscenity instead. In 2004, he sat down for an interview with NBC News, pleading his case with the public to know his truth.

“One thing I want to make very, very clear, I don’t want anyone for one second to think that I am titillated by images of children. It’s not me. You can say lots of things about me. And you might. The public may think I’m weird. They may think I’m crazy or anything that anyone wants to think about me. That’s all fine. As long as one of the things you’re not thinking about me is that I’m a pedophile. Because that’s not true.”

In the announcement post on Instagram as well as his other social media pages, Paul’s reps asked for donations to be made to organization like Stand Up To Cancer or others that support research for dementia and Alzheimer’s care to honor his late parents, Judy and Milton Rubenfeld,