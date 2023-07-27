Randy Meisner Dead At 77: The Eagles Confirm The Death Of Founding Member

Randy Meisner, a founding member of the iconic band, was confirmed dead by The Eagles on Thursday, July 27. He was 77 years old.

July 27, 2023 9:31PM EDT
Randy Meisner
The Eagles, l to r: Bernie Leadon, Glenn Frey, Don Henley, Randy Meisner, Don Felder, ca. early 1970s. Historical Collection
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Randy Meisner, co-founding member of the iconic band The Eagles, has died at the age of 77. The news was confirmed by the band that made him famous on Thursday, July 27. “The Eagles are sad to report that founding member, bassist, and vocalist, Randy Meisner, passed away last night (July 26) in Los Angeles at age 77, due to complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary disease (COPD),” the band wrote in a release on their official website.

“As the original bass player for the pioneering country-rock group, Poco, Randy was at the forefront of the musical revolution that began in Los Angeles, in the late 1960s,” the statement continued. “In 1971, Randy, along with Glenn Frey, Don Henley, and Bernie Leadon, formed the Eagles and contributed to the band’s albums, Eagles, Desperado, On The Border, One of These Nights, and Hotel California. He was inducted with the Eagles into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.”

The band pointed out Randy’s incredible talents and influence on the recording industry, as well. “Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band,” said the band. “His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, ‘Take It to the Limit.'” The statement added that Randy was also a bassist and singer with Rick Nelson’s Stone Canyon Band.”

Randy’s death is preceded by the loss of bandmate and guitarist Glenn Frey, who died in January of 2016 after succumbing to complications from Acute Ulcerative Colitis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, and Pneumonia.

Fans flooded to Twitter to mourn the loss of one of rock’s greats. “One of the best, R.I.P Randy Meisner,” wrote a fan, while another lamented, “Damn. Randy Meisner was a legend. He’d suffered a long time, I’m glad he’s finally at peace now.” “Rest in heavenly music Randy Meisner,” tweeted a third. “You Took It To The Limit, and taught me to do it one more time. Forever grateful for sharing your talent.” 

