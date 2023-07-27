Mick Jagger Celebrates His 80th Birthday With Ex Jerry Hall & More In London: Photos

Mick Jagger isn’t slowing down one bit. The Rolling Stones frontman celebrated turning 80 years old on July 26 with a star-studded party at Embargo Nightclub in London. Mick was all smiles as he partied with his loved ones and close friends. Mick’s ex, Jerry Hall, 67, was one of the attendees of the party, along with Jerry and Mick’s 31-year-old daughter, Georgia May Jagger.

Mick rocked a dark green suit for his birthday outfit. Jerry looked regal in a brown dress with a tan shawl. Georgia May sizzled in a red fringe dress and leather jacket.

Mick’s fiancee, Melanie Hamrick, celebrated alongside Mick’s friends and family as well. She was seen being helped out of the nightclub because she’s currently sporting a boot on her right foot due to an injury. Melanie still got all dolled up in a sheer lacy ensemble. There were plenty of other A-list stars in attendance to help Mick celebrate turning the big 8-0, including Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lenny Kravitz, and Anjelica Huston.

Jerry and Mick began dating in 1977 and had a tumultuous relationship over two decades. However, they did wed in a Hindu wedding ceremony in 1990. They have 4 children together: Elizabeth Scarlett, James Leroy, Georgia May, and Gabriel Luke. Jerry and Mick split in 1999 and had their marriage annulled after it was found to be invalid in the U.K.

The former couple remain on good terms today. Good enough to celebrate birthdays together. They are dedicated to co-parenting their kids.

“Getting a divorce is always horrible because you feel you’ve failed,” the former model told The Guardian in 2010. “Everyone hates to give up on a marriage. You think your family’s broken up. But we managed to keep the family quite strong, and to still be friendly. Divorce is not the end of the world. It’s worse to stay in an unhealthy marriage. That’s a worse example for the children.”