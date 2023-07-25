‘Spider-Man 3’ Star Thomas Haden Church Says He ‘Heard Rumors’ Of A New Tobey Maguire Sequel

Thomas Haden Church, 63, revealed some information about a possible future Spider-Man sequel with the original star of the 2002 film, Tobey Maguire. The actor, who played the role of villain Sandman in 2007’s Spider-Man 3 and 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, said he has “heard rumors” that another installment could happen, and if it does, he’s ready to make at least a cameo. When asked by ComicBook.com which of the three live-action Spider-Men he would like his character to fight in the future, he mentioned Tobey.

“Well, back with Tobey, with Tobey, because that’s who I started out with,” he told the outlet. “There’s always been something that’s kind of — I’ve heard rumors that [director] Sam Raimi was going to do another one with Tobey,” he said. “If that happened, I would probably campaign to at least do a cameo.”

Tobey played the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the first film and reprised it in Spider-Man 2 in 2004 and Spider-Man 3 in 2007. He also voiced the main role for video games based on the film. Andrew Garfield took over the role in a reboot of the first film after a fourth film never materialized. Tobey returned as an alternate version of the main role in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside Andrew and Tom Holland, who also portrayed Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

Tobey, himself, recently admitted he has interest in returning to the famous role, in an interview with Marvel.com. “I love these films and I love all of the different series,” he told the outlet in Jan. “If these guys called me and said, ‘Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?’ or ‘Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?’ it would be a ‘yes! Because why wouldn’t I want to do that?”

In addition to the Spider-Man films, Tobey has earned a lot of success with other projects, like The Great Gatsby, Brothers, and Wonder Boys. He was also in a recent episode of The Extrapolations.