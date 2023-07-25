Matt Damon Reveals Why Kissing Scarlett Johansson Was ‘Hell’ While Filming 2011 Movie

Many men would quickly sign up for a chance to lock lips with Scarlett Johannson, but for Matt Damon, it was an unenjoyable task. The pair starred in the 2011 flick We Bought A Zoo, and the dramedy had a kissing scene just for them. Unfortunately, Matt, 52, said they had to film the scene right after Scarlett, now 38, ate a stinky sandwich. “I had to kiss Scarlett Johansson — can you imagine how horrible that was for me? It was hell!” he sarcastically told Emily Blunt during a July 20 video they filmed with LADbible.

“What happened was, we did a shot before lunch and it was this nice little two-shot that ended in the kiss. And it was really good,” he recalled. After the scene, both actors took a break and Scarlett ended up eating a sandwich that one should never consume before kissing someone. “She and I both thought it was over … She ate, like, an onion sandwich,” he added, laughing about the uncomfortable ordeal.

The Academy Award winner explained that Scarlett realized her mistake once they got back on set. “She came in, and [director] Cameron Crowe had set the camera up, and it was like a tight shot of the kiss. She goes, ‘Ah s***! I literally just had an onion sandwich!’” he laughed. Although Matt said he joked with Scarlett about her “onion breath” the entire time, he said it actually didn’t smell. “Her breath smells like roses!” he claimed.

Although Matt talking about Scarlett’s breath may seem harsh, the Black Widow actress previously outed Matt for being scared of the snakes on set while speaking to PEOPLE about the movie in 2011. “He was pretty terrified,” she revealed at the film’s New York City premiere. “He was definitely sweating a bit, and maybe the sweat formed in the corner of his eye. I said, ‘Matt, these kids are practically juggling the snakes. Hold it together.’”

“I’m afraid of snakes,” Matt confirmed. “And I got bullied into interacting with them by Scarlett and the kids.”

Matt has kissed — and told — about his costars before. In 2012, Matt said his Behind The Candelabra co-star Michael Douglas was an incredible kisser. “For one scene, I had to come out of the pool, go over to Michael Douglas, straddle him on a chaise lounge and start kissing him,” he told Playboy (via HuffPost). He later added, “Michael was a wonderful kisser.”