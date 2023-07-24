Victoria Beckham Sings Spice Girls Song 25 Years Later While Partying With David In Miami: ‘More To Come’

Victoria Beckham, 49, spiced up her life when she did karaoke at a party in Miami with her husband David Beckham, 48. Victoria shared a TikTok on July 23 where the former pop star sang the 1996 Spice Girls song “Say You’ll Be There,” while David danced along to the music and sang some of the song with his wife. At one point, Victoria grabbed David and danced on him as she continued belting out the lyrics to her girl group’s song. Victoria wore a black dress for her karaoke performance, while David looked handsome in a suit. “Warming up the vocals in Miami! More to come,” Victoria captioned her video.

Victoria also shared a clip on Instagram of her and David dancing together at the same party, with the microphone in her hand. “Just a casual night out in Miami! check out my tik tok to see the full performance no really I did not drink that much,” she wrote. Victoria added a bunch of alcohol emojis to the end of her caption, insinuating that she might have been a bit intoxicated when she did karaoke. Regardless, she absolutely crushed it!

Victoria’s karaoke performance was quite the tease for fans, who have been begging for another Spice Girls reunion tour. Sadly, Victoria has already said she’s not interested. “I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls, but I think that now with everything else that I’ve got going on — with my fashion, and my beauty line, four children — I couldn’t commit to that,” she said during an October 2022 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “But I had so much fun in the Spice Girls, I love the girls. I really, really enjoy singing Spice Girls when I’m doing karaoke, but I think I better leave it there.”

When the Spice Girls first got back together in 2018, Victoria appeared to share her reasoning for avoiding a reunion. “While singing and dancing was fun for you, it wasn’t your passion,” she wrote in a letter to her future self in British Vogue. “That day, you started your quest to uncover your own dreams. It was time to step away from being a Spice Girl,” she added. “For the first time, you were venturing out on your own, and it was terrifying. It was scary to close a chapter that defined you.”