‘Below Deck Down Under’ Exclusive Preview: Luke Is Awarded The Infamous Disco Ball Helmet

Captain Jason Chambers has gathered the crew before they head out, and he’s taking a moment to give out a very special award in this EXCLUSIVE preview of Below Deck Down Under. Jason notes from the jump that this is a “kind of you can do better award.” He picks up the disco ball helmet and brings it to the crew.

“However, if you do wear it. All the juju goes away,” Jason adds. Last season, the disco ball helmet was passed all around the crew.

Jason has decided that Luke Jones is the first recipient of the disco ball helmet this season for losing the swim ladder. Luke immediately puts the helmet on and wears it with pride.

“Growing up, I was a troublemaker,” Luke says. “I’ve never had someone discipline me, but I learn from my mistakes. This is responsibility in helmet form. This is accountability in helmet form.”

The use of the helmet has sparked a lot of fan conversation about whether or not it’s necessary. Jason recently addressed the controversy in an interview. “I get a little bit of flack here and there, but I get more positive than not,” Jason recently said on Chattr’s The Entertainment Hotline podcast.

He added, “It’s an Australian culture thing. I could sit there and reprimand someone in front of everyone about what they do but, it’s like a little kick up the butt and get into it… I’m showing what you did wrong. But I’m not going to make it into a point to embarrass you, verbally. I’ll embarrass you with that helmet!”

Below Deck Down Under season 2 will air back-to-back episodes on July 24. In the episodes, a new stew comes aboard, and a surprise kiss threatens to ruin the party. Plus, a complicated love triangle blossoms and makes things awkward on deck. Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.