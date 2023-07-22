Zaya Wade, 16, Is So Grown Up As She Stars In 1st Campaign For Miu Miu: Photos

Zaya Wade, 16, made her professional modeling debut when she recently posed for a Miu Miu campaign. The transgender daughter of Dwyane Wade looked confident and fashionable as she posed in various photos in various outfits from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2023 line. She took to her Instagram to share some of them, leaving her followers full of compliments.

Some of the photos showed the teen wearing a dark yellow corduroy coat with a brown collar over a gray vest and a matching yellow corduroy skirt as she had a brown purse over one arm. She paired the look with low beige heels. Other photos and video showed her posing in a long black coat over a gray sweater and a black skirt with white polka dots. She also rocked black sheer tights and the same beige shoes as she held a tan purse over one arm.

Zaya’s latest campaign looks come after she posted photos of her modeling different Miu Miu outfits earlier this month. She looked just as great in a long-sleeved top, tan pants, and sneakers, as well as a sleeveless dress. Her hair was pulled back in some of them while others showed her hair down.

Zaya’s modeling is surely inspiring the transgender community. The influencer gushed over the support of her dad and her stepmother Gabrielle Union, in an interview with Dazed magazine in May, and admitted it’s helped her to feel “empowered” as she lives her life as a transgender woman. “They are such a giant support system and have always been there for me. No matter what happens, I feel strongest when I’m with them,” she told the outlet.

Since coming out as transgender in 2020, Zaya’s parents have publicly discussed their journey in accepting her, and have inspired other parents with children in the transgender community. As she continues to be around her supportive family, Zaya told Dazed that she feels it’s an “honor” to “further” her family’s “education” for the LGBTQ+ community. “So many big changes have happened over the last couple of years with me, but also just in general,” she explained. “I think it’s not my job, but it’s my honor to continue and further my family’s education and appreciation for the entire LGBTQ+ community as we grow together.”